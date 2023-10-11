Tori Spelling Shares Sweet Throwback Photo in Tribute to Late ‘90210’ Co-Star Luke Perry: ‘Missing You Always’

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, honored the late Luke Perry via her Instagram Story on October 11 — what would’ve been his 57th birthday. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared an adorable throwback photo of her and her late pal dancing and added an endearing caption to the post. “Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one,” she wrote. “Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don’t know that many sadly. He was one.”

She completed the caption by wishing Luke a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday. Missing you always,” Tori wrote. In her throwback photo, she rocked a mini white cocktail dress. The starlet danced alongside Luke, who looked dapper in a blue jacket, white t-shirt, and jeans. Soon after the photo was re-shared via social media, some of their fans took to the comments to react. “Oh wow, Beverly Hills, that was a long time ago,” one admirer tweeted, while another replied, “Happy 57th, Luke! In TV heaven, they’re probably throwing you the best ‘90210’ birthday bash ever. Cheers to the memories!”

The birthday post comes just over four years after Luke’s death. He died on March 4, 2019, after he suffered from a stroke, as reported by PEOPLE. The two starred in the series alongside each other from 1990 through 2000. Other famous co-stars on the series include Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Jason Priestley, among others. At the time of his passing, Tori released a statement to PEOPLE about her close friendship with Luke.

“I’m in utter shock and heartbroken,” she said at the time. “I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie.” Luke was a proud dad to a son and a daughter who he previously welcomed with his ex-wife, Rachel Sharp. Tori went on to relate how Luke was not only a friend, but a family member to her. “Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known,” she continued. “I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”

Several of Luke’s fans also took to social media on his 57th birthday to honor him. “Today, we take a moment to remember the life and work of Luke Perry (1966-2019),” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Remembering Luke Perry on his birthday. Perry was a prominent TV star in the ’90s. Sadly, he passed away in 2019. His final performance was in Quentin Tarantino‘s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.'”