President Joe Biden Responds to Possible Taylor Swift Endorsement for the 2024 Election

Is the president a Swiftie? That might be confidential information, but President Joe Biden took a moment to address the possibility that Taylor Swift could endorse him for the 2024 election. During the 81-year-old politician’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian asked Joe about the “dark Brandon” memes and the baseless rumor that Joe and Taylor, 34, are “working in cahoots” and rigged the Super Bowl to have the Kansas City Chiefs win.

“Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?” Seth asked the president, to which Joe jokingly responded, “Where are you getting this information? It’s classified. That’s classified information. I’m not going to tell you. But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020.”

Seth also pointed out that Joe poked fun at the Chiefs and Taylor conspiracy theory by posting an Instagram photo of himself with red laser beam eyes alongside the caption, “Just like we drew it up @Chiefs,” shortly after their Super Bowl victory.

The late night talk show host pointed out that “18 percent of Americans according to recent polling” actually believe that there is a secret collaboration between the international pop sensation and the former vice president. This theory has gone viral across social media amid Taylor’s romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she began dating over the summer of 2023.

Taylor hasn’t only faced political rumors recently. Since attending her first Chiefs game in September last year, her face was displayed on camera several times during live broadcasts, much to the chagrin of sports fans. In fact, a few trolls were even heard accusing Taylor of “ruining football” when she walked into one of the games earlier this year.

However, neither Taylor nor Travis, 34, has let the buzz around their relationship bring them down. The “Love Story” artist opened up about her high-profile romance during her December 2023 TIME “Person of the Year” cover story.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The president can relate to relentless gossip that comes with being a public figure. Joe is currently facing a nationwide concern ahead of the upcoming election due to his age. However, he isn’t letting that stop him from running for a second term against the controversial former president Donald Trump, who is four years younger than Joe.