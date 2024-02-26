Zendaya Cancels ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance After Losing Her Voice: Watch

Although Zendaya plays the strong and resilient Chani in Dune: Part Two, even she isn’t immune to catching the occasional cold. The 27-year-old actress canceled her Good Morning America appearance after losing her voice. She apologized to the show in a video that GMA shared to social media on Monday, February 26.

“Hello GMA. Sorry I can’t be there. I’ve come down with something, and I completely lost my voice,” Zendaya said in the Instagram video with a raspy voice. “But I hope you guys have a beautiful morning and hope you enjoy Dune: Part Two.”

GMA shared the clip to its account and captioned the post, “How sweet is @zendaya to send us this video? We’ll miss you tomorrow and hope you feel better soon!”

In the video, the style queen was still wearing her gold eye makeup from the New York City premiere of her latest film, which was presented by Dolby on Sunday, February 26.

It’s certainly been a hectic month for the Gen-Z icon. The entire cast of the Warner Bros. sci-fi film has been traveling around the world, from Mexico City to Europe and to South Korea. At the New York premiere, the Spider-Man franchise actress wore a sleek, cut-out white gown, which featured golden accents at the bottom. She waved to fans as she walked into the screening but didn’t attend the after party later that night, Hollywood Life can exclusively confirm.

The Emmy Award winner’s most outstanding premiere look, however, was at the London premiere of the Dune sequel: an all-silver robotic-themed suit. The ensemble included open patches that revealed some skin, giving the look an edgier yet chic vibe.

Although she’s hard at work promoting Dune, Zendaya is also gearing up for the upcoming release of her sports movie, Challengers. Additionally, the Disney Channel alum recently donated a substantial sum to the California Shakespeare Theater (a.k.a. Cal Shakes) where she began acting professionally.

“We are deeply grateful to Zendaya and the WDN for their partnership, and their generous grant of $100,000 to the North Star Fund,” the executive director of Cal Shakes, Clive Worsley, announced via the theater’s website. “This gift helps keep Cal Shakes going strong as we prepare for our 50th anniversary season!”

Apart from her career, the Euphoria star’s relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland is still going strong, much to Marvel fans’ delight. Last week, Zendaya was seen praising Tom’s “charisma,” which has also been dubbed as his “rizz” over the past year.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she said during her Buzzfeed puppy interview video. She added, “I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So, it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”