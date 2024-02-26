Ricki Lake Reveals 20-Lb. Weight Loss in New Photo: ‘Healthiest Way I’ve Lost Weight’ in My Life

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Ricki Lake opened up about her weight loss journey in a lengthy new Instagram post on Saturday, February 24. She revealed that she’s lost about 22 pounds since setting out on her journey in November 2023. She shared a mirror selfie, showing off how much weight she’d lost, as well as a few photos of herself on the journey with her husband Ross Burningham.

In the mirror selfie, Ricki, 55, sported a black sports bra and leggings, as she showed off how she’s been doing on her weight loss journey. Some of the other photos shared included her husband while out and about, a shot of them seemingly taking a walk together, and a cute shot of her cuddling up to her husband when they were early on in their weight loss journey in November.

In the caption, the talk show host spoke about how she and Ross had both made the promise to live “healthier” lifestyles together. “On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical,” she wrote. “Neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”

Ricki continued and gushed about how great she feels and how happy she is alongside her husband. “I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong,” she wrote. “Suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

At the bottom of the caption, Ricki also gave details on when the photos were taken, plus a screenshot showing off how her weight loss has gone. She shared that she didn’t begin weighing herself until mid-November, weeks after she began the journey.