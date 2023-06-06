Ricki Lake, 54, Shares Fully Nude Bathtub Selfie To Celebrate Her ‘Complete Self-Acceptance’ Of Her Body

Actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake is bearing it all in the name of “complete self-acceptance”. The 54-year-old Cry-Baby star took to Instagram on Monday, June 5 to share a photo of herself posing completely naked in an outdoor bathtub. She celebrated her confidence by sitting in the running tub and grinning at the sun with her eyes closed. Ricki hugged herself with her arms crossed over her chest to keep the picture appropriate. She wore absolutely nothing besides a silver necklace and a few rings on her fingers.

Ricki gushed about her her seemingly endless supply of self love and excitement for life in her caption. “Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!),” she began. “Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love.”

She then shouted our her husband, Ross Burningham, who she married in 2022. “Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever,” she added. “Oh and #millvalley is the s***! #nature #redwoods #love #gratitude #groundedeuphoria#selflove.”

Ricki’s nude post came three years after she got nude in another way: by shaving her head bald in 2019. In Dec. 2022, she showed never before seen footage of herself running an electric razor over her head and let fans know they’re not alone in the caption. “3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss,” she began in her raw post. “I have never shared this raw video footage before but felt like i wanted to now, for those of you who have followed my story and have been invested in it.”

“Some of you know my struggle all too well personally and I want you to know, I truly feel you,” the Hairspray star continued. “In this video, you can see me come to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance. … After three years, I can honestly say I appreciate and love my natural gray and sometimes wild unruly head of hair. May all of you struggling with whatever also come to a place of peace and acceptance. Life is too damn short.”

She echoed the same sentiment during a Sept. 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I now love myself the way [my late ex-husband, Christian Evans] loved me,” she said. “It’s like I’ve come to this place of self-acceptance and self-love through that relationship and losing him.”