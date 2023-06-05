Alexandra Daddario Strips Naked For Gorgeous New Mirror Selfie: Photo

Alexandra Daddario, 37, got a lot of attention on June 3, when she took to Instagram to share an eye-catching new mirror selfie. The actress wore nothing as she sat on a bed and had her legs up and crossed. She also had her long hair down and held her camera up to her eyes as she snapped the photo.

The gorgeous gal also shared two photos of snowy mountains and captioned the post with a single emoji of a snow-capped mountain. Once it was published, she received a lot of comments from followers who shared thoughts on the look. “You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote, while others left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the post.

Just days before her mirror selfie, Alexandra posted another snowy-themed photo that showed her posing on a giant rock in a snowy outdoor area. She wore laying on her side and wore a black T-shirt, white pants, and black sneakers. She also had her hair down and stretched one arm out in front of her while the other was bent while holding a hat.

“And you may ask yourself, ‘Am I right, am I wrong?’ And you may say to yourself, ‘My God, what have I done?’” -me, on this hike,” she captioned the memorable post. Like her latest post, it received a lot of likes and responses and seemed to be taken in the same location.

When Alexandra’s not posting epic photos that make a big impact on social media, she’s hard at work in her successful acting career. Her most recent role was as Rowan Fielding in the television series Mayfair Witches. The show follows a neurosurgeon who finds out she is the heir to a family of witches and has to deal with a sinister presence who haunts her. It also stars Harry Hamlin, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Beth Grant.