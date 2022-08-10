Ricki Lake Reveals Short Hair Transformation Amid Battle With Alopecia: Before & After Photos

Go Ricki! Go Ricki! Former talk show host Ricki Lake, 53, shared a positive update about her battle with alopecia with her 246,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, August 10. In the post, Ricki included a photo on the left that was taken in 2019 after she shaved her head due to her hair condition. On the right, Ricki looked gorgeous as she debuted a thick head of hair. As fans know, Ricki had been open about suffering from hair loss for most of her adult life.

In the caption to the photo, Ricki got honest with her followers about her journey. “For those of you who don’t know or don’t remember my personal journey. These side by sides show the dramatic success I’ve had using @harklinikken products,” Ricki said, referring to a hair care line developed for those with her condition. “I’ve been following their simple and easy protocol for over 2 years now. People ask all the time,” Ricki said.

She then went on to explain how easy it is to use the remarkable product that she has discovered. “I use their shampoo, condition daily, and their extract at night. I could not be happier with my results and to finally be at peace with my hair loss struggles.” Ricki ended the caption by stating that the pictures were taken a year apart. The first photo was taken on December 31, 2019. The second photo was taken on January 27, 2021.

One day prior, on Tuesday, August 9, Ricki shared more exciting news — that she has started her own podcast! Alongside a video of her in front of a microphone, she wrote, “Friends, I am so excited to let you know that I’ve started recording my new podcast with the fabulous @thekalenallen! The show is called Raised by Ricki brought to you by @lemonadamedia.

We’ll be talking all things having to do with #therickilakeshow. If you were a guest on the old show back in the day we want to hear from you!”