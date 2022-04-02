See Messages

Bill Maher Dragged After Saying Jada Pinkett Smith Is ‘Lucky’ Her Only Health Concern Is Alopecia

Bill Maher
Evan Agostini/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Beyonce appears on screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Best Picture - CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Chris Rock and Will Smith 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith in King Richard 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Bill suggested Jada ‘put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars’ if her hair loss ‘bothers’ her so much.

Bill Maher gave his two cents on Sunday’s Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar drama, when Chris joked about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head onstage, prompting Will to jump up and slap the stunned comedian. During the April 1st episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill downplayed Jada’s struggle with her hair loss caused by alopecia, suggesting she should have “worn a wig” if the condition was such a concern for the actress.

“I mean, if you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thank God,'” Bill exclaimed of Jada’s alopecia. “It’s not life-threatening. You know, it’s part of, for most people — 80 percent of men, 50 percent of women — it’s part of aging. Trust me, I know — it’s the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us.” He continued, “And, you know, just put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much. I mean, we all — as we age, we look worse. And you do things to deal with it as best you can.”

One of his panelists, attorney Laura Coates, chimed in to defend Jada by giving a woman’s perspective about the autoimmune condition. “I think there’s probably a part of her that has been very, very empowered by being vocal about her alopecia and saying, ‘Look, I’m owning it, I’m shaving my head. I feel like I am going to take this by the horns,’ Laura said. “And there’s probably those quiet moments with her husband when he is seeing and hearing a more personal aspect of it.”

Bill quickly responded, saying “It’s a condition like life is a condition. S**t happens as you go down the path of life, and physically, it’s not all going to be roses. It just isn’t. And again, like on the scale of what I need to worry about or feel sorry about, I can’t get there.”

Well, let’s just say it didn’t go over well with fans, as they took to social media to share their umbrage with Bill’s “insensitive” comments. One Twitter user wrote, “Who does this pr*ck think he is. There is nothing lucky about any medical or other conditions that affect people,” as another shared, “Bill Maher said Jada should “just put a wig on”? Has he always been so insensitive? Does he understand what hair means to women-both black and all women? Not every women has the exquisite features that Jada has.” A third follower kept it short and sweet, posting, “Bill Maher talking s**t about Jada Pickett Smith and her alopecia is pathetic.”

Some took Bill’s side, however, as a recent tweet read, “YES! SOMEONE finally said it! I have hair thinning so don’t come at me but I was like, ALOPECIA? People acting like she has cancer (which I’ve had as well). Sick of these PROFESSIONAL “VICTIMS”!”

