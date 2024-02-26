Reba McEntire Shuts Down ‘Clickbait’ Speculation That She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’: ‘This Is Not True’

Reba McEntire addressed the speculation that she’s leaving The Voice in a new social media message on February 25. “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” the country star, 68, wrote on Twitter. “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product,” she added.

Reba shut down the rumors that she’s leaving the NBC singing competition series one day before the season 25 premiere on Feb. 26. Reba is returning as a coach for her second season in a row. The season 25 judging panel also includes John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan+Shay.

Reba joined The Voice for season 24 after fellow country star Blake Shelton‘s exit. Ironically, Reba was asked to be an original coach before the show premiered in 2011, but she turned it down, and the job ultimately went to Blake. Reba opened up about the missed career opportunity during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November 2020.

“It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that,’ because I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job,’” Reba recalled, explaining, “I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it. So I did pass on it.”

The “How Blue” singer went on to praise Blake, who she said “was the perfect choice” to be an original coach on the show. Reba also admitted that she made a mistake turning down the offer at the time. “I mean, after you see a very successful show that’s been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah!” she joked, adding, “Like shoot, I should have done that.”

After appearing as the season 23 MegaMentor, Reba made her debut as a coach on season 24 which premiered in September 2023. She told PEOPLE in May 2023 how she felt about replacing Blake on the show. “The country lane — I’m taking over for Blake so I’m gonna represent country music. [He’s got] big boots. I don’t know what size those boots are, but they’re big, so I’m gonna really work hard to make him proud,” Reba said.