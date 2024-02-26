Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Convinced Her Boyfriend Louis Partridge Called Her ‘Beautiful’ During ‘Guts’ Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has an adoring. boyfriend! Fans caught video of Louis Partridge on Iris Apatow’s Instagram Stories seemingly exclaiming, “She looks beautiful” as the brunette beauty was onstage performing “Traitor” during a Guts Tour concert in Palm Springs, California, on Friday. Louis attended the big show with Iris, who is Olivia’s good friend. The Argylle actor was also spotted in fan videos dancing, whistling, and getting his own videos of the “Vampire” singer’s show, which went down Friday, February 23.

According to Us Weekly, Louis himself reposted Iris’ Story, captioning it, “So so so so good.” Fans were thrilled with the moment caught on tape, and took to a Twitter repost of Iris’ Instagram Story to react. “I’m a blubbering mess rn oh my god,” gushed a follower.

Olivia, 21, was seen making out with the heartthrob actor in New York City late last year, according to photos published by Daily Mail in December. In the photos, Louis appeared to nearly lift the iconic singer off the ground after they locked lips.

The couple was first spotted together in London in October. “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see,” an insider reportedly told The Sun at the time, touching off relationship rumors. “They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit. She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it’s been Louis who she has been inseparable from. They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

louis partridge olivia rodrigo hard launch at jingleball is so insane pic.twitter.com/RND8RPEuYJ — k (@DEMlGCD) December 9, 2023

Olivia was previously linked to DJ Zack Bia and producer Adam Faze, though she’s never publicly spoken out about either of the alleged romances. She was also rumored to have dated her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Basset.