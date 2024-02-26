 Martha Stewart Admits She Doesn’t Wear Traditional Underwear – Hollywood Life

Martha Stewart Admits She Doesn’t Wear Traditional Underwear: ‘Bathing Suits Are My Underwear’

‘I don’t wear any of that structured stuff,’ Martha said while joking that although she doesn’t wear Skims, she still loves Kim Kardashian’s brand. 

February 26, 2024 12:39PM EST
Martha Stewart
Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CCTV Prelude to Lunar New Year

Who needs regular underwear when swimsuits are an option? Martha Stewart embraces this notion, as she revealed in a new interview that she’d rather wear swimwear every day than “tight lace” panties. In fact, the businesswoman won’t even make an exception for her friend Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. 

“I like bathing suits,” she told Page Six this past weekend at an event in Palm Beach, Florida. “I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming. Bathing suits are my underwear.” 

Martha, 82, added, “I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no SKIMS for Martha.” Kim, 43, is the founder of SKIMS, which sells a range of underwear from thongs to form-fitting panties. Although Martha insisted she despises wearing skinny lingerie, she pointed out that she still “loves SKIMS.” 

“I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don’t wear those,” the writer clarified. “I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes.” 

Martha then joked to the outlet, “Is Kim Kardashian going to be mad at me? No, she won’t be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear Skims.” 

The multi hyphenate has been making headlines over the past year when it comes to her fashion sense. In October 2023, Martha told the same outlet that she doesn’t dress according to societal expectations and slammed “age-appropriate” clothing. 

“Dressing for whose age?” Martha asked before explaining, “I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them. … I’ve dressed the same since I was 17. If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same.”

At the time, Martha had just become the oldest woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. As a nod to her swimsuit preference, she stunned in several bathing suits, including a white plunging one-piece and a shiny silver ensemble. 

Two months after her SI stint, Martha shared a photo of herself to Instagram rocking a sexy nightgown, embracing her natural complexion.

