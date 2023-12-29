 Martha Stewart Rocks Sexy Nightgown in New Mirror Selfie – Hollywood Life

Martha Stewart, 82, Turns Up the Heat While Rocking a Sexy Nightgown in New Mirror Selfie

The businesswoman snapped a mirror selfie and teased that she ‘didn’t look so bad’ wearing her sultry nightgown. 

December 29, 2023 1:24PM EST
Martha Stewart
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart is ending the year on a high note! The 82-year-old multi-hyphenate gave off major model vibes by posting a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a stunning nightgown — and she even teased that she woke up like this. 

“After an eight-hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach — horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” she began in her Instagram caption. “I didn’t look so bad when I got up, at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed. It must be the $$$$$outfit [sic]!!” 

In the photo, Martha wore her blonde locks down in a tousled style as she held up her phone to snap the shot. She wore the lace nightgown with a matching robe, showing off the V-neck tease of the full look. The bathroom lighting accentuated her facial features, highlighting her cheekbones and glowing skin. 

Many of Martha’s fans praised her for the “thirst trap” picture, applauding the businesswoman and TV personality for her beauty. 

“Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha,” one Instagram user commented. “Not Martha with a thirst trap pic!?! She looks tf good tho!!! Go girl,” another added. “82 where?” a third chimed in. A few other public figures commented on Martha’s post, including Ellen Pompeo. “Smoke show!!” she wrote. 

Recently, Martha made headlines for shutting down stereotypical age-appropriate clothing choices. “Dressing for whose age?” she asked Page Six in October. “I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”

It’s been a busy year for the Martha Stewart Living publisher. Earlier this spring, Martha posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, wearing a plunging one-piece ensemble. Since she’s been complimented on her ageless skin tone, Martha faced plastic surgery rumors in response to her SI cover shoot. However, she shut down the speculation during an interview with Variety in May. 

“I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever,” Martha insisted. “I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthily. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day. … Every now and then, there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

