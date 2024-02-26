Chelsea Handler Rocks a Bikini While Skiing & Carrying Her Dog: ‘Multi-tasking on My 49th’

The cold clearly does not bother Chelsea Handler! The comedian celebrated her 49th birthday with a day of skiing, but she went for much more unconventional outfits for hitting the slopes on Sunday, February 25. She shared a hilarious video of herself, easily gliding down a mountain with two of her dogs riding with her, as she sported a bikini. “Multi-tasking on my 49th,” she wrote in the caption.

The Chelsea Lately host set the clip to a mashup of the Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive” and her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent’s tune “In Da Club.” She looked fab in a blue bikini, plus a beanie and ski-goggles, as she made her way down the mountain. At the start of the clip, she had one of her dogs in a carrier strapped to her back, and she held a cocktail, as well as a cigar. Later in the video, she carried yet another dog down the mountain, as she rang in her special day. The clip ended with her smiling at the camera with her pup in hand!

In the comments section, tons of celebrities shared their birthday wishes for Chelsea, including Avril Lavigne, who wrote, “Ur amazing. Happy Birthday.” Fellow comedian Anna Roisman also complimented her ability to carry both dogs down the mountain. “Omg this is everything WITH BOTH DOGS!? U make it look easy!” she wrote.

Chelsea gave a few more glimpses from her b-day festivities on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of herself hugging a friend, as well as a group shot of some pals (plus another photo of herself with the dogs). “Celebrating my bday in the place I love with the people I love,” she wrote in one Story. “Happiness.”

This isn’t the first birthday that Chelsea has celebrated with some skiing in a revealing outfit. Back in 2022, she celebrated her 47th birthday by hitting the slopes in just her underwear, with both American and Canadian flags flying from her helmet. Her then-boyfriend Jo Koy also joined in on the fun by riding down shirtless on a snowmobile.