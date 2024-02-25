Pedro Pascal Hilariously Says He Wants to ‘Make Out’ With Kieran Culkin After SAG Win: Watch

Pedro Pascal, 48, gave a memorable post-win interview while backstage at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday and it included a wish to kiss Kieran Culkin. The actor won the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series at the ceremony after the Succession star previously won in the same category at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and jokingly told him to “suck it” in his acceptance speech. When asked “how badly” he would “rag Kieran at the afterparty” by Queer Eye star and Netflix’s backstage SAG Awards correspondent Tan France, Pedro gave a hilarious answer.

“I’m going to make out with Kieran,” Pascal replied. “That’ll be my revenge.”

Pedro went on to talk about his history with Kieran and praised him as a person. “He is the greatest. I can remember, years ago, him taking one of my younger siblings to an FAO Schwartz in Manhattan,” he explained, adding that he was in New York City to do a play at the time. “He came up to me and complimented me on the play, he was already famous, had been a lead in the movie Igby Goes Down, and he approached me in public just to tell me that — he doesn’t remember this at all, I remember this — we’ve known each other since then.”

“It’s been amazing to see him in that show, to the point of which I feel guilty about not seeing his speech tonight, but it’ll be fine,” he added. Kieran and his Succession castmates took home the SAG award for best series overall.

Back in January, Pedro also said another funny comment about Kieran when he took the stage at the Emmy Awards in a sling. “A lot of people have been asking about my arm,” he began during the epic moment. “It’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me.” The camera then panned to reveal Kieran, who showed off a completely blank, cold expression, which was seemingly planned with Pedro as part of the bit.