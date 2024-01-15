Pedro Pascal Jokes Kieran Culkin ‘Beat the S**t’ Out of Him & Broke His Arm at the 2023 Emmys

Pedro Pascal revealed how he broke his arm — sort of. The Last of Us actor, 48, took the stage at the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15, and jokingly accused award nominee Kieran Culkin of beating “the s**t” out of him. While the live broadcast censored the moment, a few lucky fans managed to capture the uncensored joke on camera.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm,” Pedro began. “It’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me.” The camera then panned to reveal Kieran’s completely blank, cold expression, which was seemingly planned with Pedro as part of the bit.

This Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin moment, hello? pic.twitter.com/Lzm5ePHYjp — elly (@wizardjarin) January 16, 2024

Kieran’s facial expression quickly went viral on social media after the broadcast aired. Many X users (formerly known as Twitter) weighed in on the hilarious exchange.

“Too funny!! From the ‘Suck it Pedro’ at the Globes to Kieran don’t mess with me look LOL,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Careful Kieran, people will accuse you of overreacting just for having a serious look on ur face, or wait does that only happen towards Taylor?”

The fans were referring to the moment at the recent January 7, 2024, Golden Globe Awards, where Kieran, 41, accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama. While delivering his “thank you” speech, he looked at his fellow nominee and said, “Suck it, Pedro.” The camera then revealed Pedro’s face pouting, joking that he was hurt over the snide comment.

The two actors’ playful banter during awards season has been bringing all the entertainment to their fans. Both accomplished actors are being recognized for their current television shows — Kieran portrays Roman Roy on Succession, while Pedro plays Joel in The Last of Us. While Succession has been sweeping the awards shows with multiple trophies, both TV series are among the most popular shows in pop culture.

As for Pedro’s shoulder injury, it’s still unclear what exactly happened to the Game of Thrones alum. However, he simply claimed that he “fell” in response to a reporter at the Golden Globes who asked him what happened to him.

Despite the obvious injury, Pedro has been embracing it with his recent red carpet looks. While attending the January 14 Critics Choice Awards, he matched his arm sling with a classy cream gray ensemble.