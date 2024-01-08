What Happened to Pedro Pascal? Actor Wears Arm Sling to 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Pedro Pascal showed up to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in a black arm sling, and fans need answers! Many are wondering what happened to the Last of Us actor, 48, and he explained the real reason while speaking with reporters.

After taking photos on the red carpet at the January 7 event in Los Angeles, Pedro was asked, “What happened to you?” to which he replied, “I fell. Be careful. Exactly, it can happen to anybody,” according to a video tweeted by the Associated Press.

Pedro was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama for his performance in HBO’s The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic series also stars Bella Ramsey.

"It can happen to anybody." Pedro Pascal, who showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with his arm in a sling, said his injury was caused by a fall. pic.twitter.com/ZpLgrNeXWI — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2024

When it comes to their working relationship, Pedro praised Bella, 20, during his “Actors on Actors” interview with Variety last year. He also noted that he and Bella formed a strong friendship off-screen, which helped their on-screen bond.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager,” the Mandalorian actor noted. “And I don’t mean to say that in a patronizing way. I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it. … I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella. They brought the best out of me as a person.”

Since their show features heavily dramatic moments, Pedro and Bella found a way to work through any difficulties while on set. During their conversation with one another in 2023, the co-stars detailed how they accomplished filming their emotional scenes.

“We definitely complimented each other’s mood systems,” Pedro said, per Deadline. “And granted, we can lean into this kind of conversation, but we’re f**king angels by comparison, I think. But in a place of sensitive awareness, if she was feeling incompetent or I was feeling incompetent — because that’s what it ultimately comes from, your fear — whenever we were afraid, we couldn’t be afraid together. … If Bella was afraid, I had to see that from the outside and know that she had nothing to fear. And it was very mutual.”