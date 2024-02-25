Billie Eilish Hilariously Signs Melissa McCarthy’s Face at SAG Awards: Watch

Billie Eilish, 22, and Melissa McCarthy, 53, shared a funny and memorable moment on stage at the 2024 SAG Awards over the weekend. The singer hilariously signed her name on the actress’ forehead as they presented the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series and received a lot of laughs from the audience. It all started when Melissa told Billie they had met three times before and said the talented songwriter even met her “daughters” and “dog” before revealing an interesting “fun fact.”

“Since you’re asking, I actually met you in utero because your mom was my first improv teacher. And guess who she was pregnant with? It was you!” Melissa exclaimed. “Wow, okay… that’s a lot,” Billie replied.

Melissa then asked Billie to sign her metallic dress. “I’m just trying to be more present in making memories and I’m trying for more YOLO-ing and less FOMO-ing,” she said. After Billie said she didn’t want to “ruin” her look, the Gilmore Girls star then asked, “Will you sign my face?”

Billie went on to take a black sharpie out of Melissa’s hand and sign her name on her forehead along with a small heart. She also hilariously covered her mouth when she began asking questions about her and her brother Finneas‘ songwriting process.

“So, when you and Finneas are putting down sick tracks or hot, hot beats….” Melissa began before Billie covered her mouth. “I think that’s better,” Billie said before sharing a laugh.

Melissa’s speech with Billie at the SAG Awards isn’t the first time she’s talked about Billie’s mom, Maggie Baird, being her improve teacher. The talented star also mentioned the interesting tidbit during a 2022 appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She also talked about the moment she realized the two were related.

“I got reunited with them at the Ellen show and I saw her and I was like, ‘Oh my God! Maggie! What are you doing here?’ She was like, ‘My daughter’s on the show,’ ” Melissa recalled. “And then all of a sudden, Billie Eilish gets on and I was like, ‘Huh! It’s funny. They have two musical shows because Maggie’s daughter’s also doing a thing.’ “