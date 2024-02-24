Flavor Flav Admits Miley Cyrus ‘Smacked’ Him in the ‘Face’ After He Thought She Was Gwen Stefani

Flavor Flav, 64, revealed a memorable moment he had with Miley Cyrus, on a new episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. The rapper said that the singer “smacked” him in “the face” after he thought she was Gwen Stefani during their first meeting. The “We Can’t Stop” crooner recently met up with him again while backstage at the 2024 Grammy Awards and commended him with knowing who she was.

“There was a time a few years back when they both had the same exact haircut. That’s the thing that got me,” Flavor Falv said about Miley’s short blonde haircut at the time. “When I ran across Miley first time ever in my life I was like, ‘Oh my God, Gwen Stefani, Gwen Stefani!’ You know what? Miley didn’t say anything. She just went along with it.”

After walking away from her, Flavor Flav said one of his friends told him that he mistook Miley for Gwen, so he turned around because he felt bad. “I turned around, and I ran back to her,”he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. Yo, Miley Cyrus, I know who you are now. Your dad Billy Ray Cyrus.'”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so stupid,'” he added. “Smacked me in the face. She smacked me in the face. Miley Cyrus slapped Flavor Flav in the face, and I said, ‘I won’t let it happen again. We laughed it off.”

Flavor Flav’s latest podcast interview that mentioned Miley comes just a few weeks after he and Miley’s reconnection at the Grammys was captured on camera. In a video from the moment, Miley hugged the Public Enemy star and joked that she “made it” because he knows who she is.

“You don’t think I’m Gwen Stefani anymore,” she said with a smile. “You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you.” He replied with, “I know,” and she assured him it was okay by saying, “I love it.” They exchanged “I love you”s before walking away.