Flavor Flav, 63, Reveals He Has A 3-Year-Old Son With Ex Manager: Photos

Flavor Flav just discovered his big brood has another member to add to it! The 63-year-old rapper reportedly is a father for the eighth time after a paternity test proved he has a 3-year-old son named Jordan with his former manager, according to TMZ. Although the outlet only reported the mother’s name as “Kate,” they spoke with her parents, Barry and Parchi, who said their daughter had a “romantic relationship” with Flav when she was his manager for a few years.

Jordan’s maternal grandparents also revealed the former reality star did not believe the tiny tot was his kid until he agreed to take a DNA test. After it came back positive, Flav stepped up by paying child support, working out a custody arrangement and spending more time with Jordan, even teaching him to play drums, per the news source. Flav is also going to legally change Jordan’s last name to his surname, Drayton.

HollywoodLife previously reported Jordan’s mother was Kate Gammell, who filed a paternity suit in 2019 in the Los Angeles County courts. “Jordan is not getting any child support from Flavor, and I needed money for Jordan’s everyday needs,” Kate shared in an interview with HipHopDx in 2019. “So, I decided to pull out the merch and sell it to help my son and give a percentage to Children’s Hospital.”

Along with Jordan, Flav has seven children from previous relationships. Shanique, Karren, and Karla are the children Flav shares with ex Karen Ross, whom he dated in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Da’Zyna, born Feb. 23, 1992, is Flav’s child he shares with Angie Parker, who he dated after Karen. According to Da’Zyna’s Instagram, she and her dad are on good terms, posting numerous photos together. Flav and Angie also share Quanah and William, who both appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York with their siblings. Karma is Flav’s child he shares with his wife Liz Trujillo. They welcomed their son in 2007. Despite Flav and Liz having had their many ups and downs, Karma and Flav appear to be on good terms as well.