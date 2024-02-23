Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Fiancee Katy Perry’s Stunning Latex Outfit: ‘Wear That Home Babe’

Orlando Bloom couldn’t help but gush over his fiancée, Katy Perry. The 39-year-old American Idol judge shared a series of new pictures of herself wearing a ruched, latex ensemble to Instagram, and the 47-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star encouraged her to bring the outfit back home.

“If my hair is any indication … you might be blown away by this season’s talent. I know it sounds like a cliche, but most cliches are true ok just watch,” Katy captioned her Instagram carousel post earlier this week, to which Orlando commented, “Wear that home, babe” with a fire emoji.

Orlando and Katy are known for their witty social media jokes about each other. In fact, the British actor has even commented a few hilarious responses to her Instagram posts over the years, playfully poking fun at her.

The low-key pair have been together since 2016. Although they briefly split in 2017, Katy and Orlando reunited and announced their engagement in 2019. Since then, the two have been planning their wedding, as it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, the “Firework” hitmaker pointed out that she and her future husband were still trying to pinpoint a location for their destination wedding.

“There’s still a plan, but the location is challenging,” Katy explained. “I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon.”

Aside from planning their nuptials, Katy and Orlando have been busy parenting their daughter, Daisy, whom they welcomed in 2020. Orlando even brought their 3-year-old to one of her mommy’s concerts during her Las Vegas “Play” residency toward the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Katy is gearing up to conclude her seven-season stint on American Idol. Season 22 of the reality singing competition series is her last, the “Part of Me” artist revealed in a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said to the shock of viewers. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?”