Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Videos of Baby Malti Marie on Her First Hike: Watch

Priyanka Chopra, 41, took her daughter Malti Marie, 2, for her first hike! In photos and video you can view below, the daughter of Pri and Nick Jonas, 31, rocked an animal print hoodie, black leggings, and tiny black combat boots while checking out a creek from a bridge. She also stomped in the fresh mud following California’s recent rainstorms, snuggled up next to her gorgeous mama to enjoy a juice box, reached for Priyanka’s hand, and chatted happily.

“The magic of nature. Her first hike,” the Citadel actress captioned the February 21 Instagram post, alongside prayer and heart emojis. “She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Priyanka has 90.6 million fans on the platform, many of whom commented on the pics and video clips. “She’s such a cool baby, observed a follower, while another wrote, “what a precious angel your daughter is. Sending love to and your beautiful family, Priyanka.” A third couldn’t get over Malti’s “tiny little voice.” Pal Kerry Washington wrote, “The world through their eyes is just so magical.”

Malti’s been fully taking in the world around her — she was recently seen enjoying a colorful ball pit while hanging out with her dad Nick, and Priyanka shared fun family pics from a trip to upscale Santa Barbara in January. In an interview last year, the Love Again beauty admitted that even amid the beautiful moments of being a parent, it can be “overwhelming.”

“I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make,” she told PEOPLE back in November. “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

She added, “I look at [my daughter’s] smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far,’” she shared. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”