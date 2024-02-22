Marcus Jordan Responds to Dad Michael Jordan Disapproving Larsa Pippen Relationship: She Was ‘Mortified’

Marcus Jordan got candid about his dad Michael Jordan’s disapproving comment about his relationship with Larsa Pippen. During the season 6 finale of The Real Housewives of Miami, Marcus, 33, admitted that he “100 percent understood” why Larsa, 49, didn’t appreciate what the former basketball star said.

“Maybe at some point, he’ll clarify what he meant, but I wouldn’t bet on that,” Marcus said during his confessional, per Daily Mail. “I think Larsa was a little mortified.”

Marcus pointed out that Michael was in Paris when he was asked whether or not he was on board with Marcus and Larsa’s romance.

“At first, he laughed. And then the reporter, I guess, asked him again, and he let out an emphatic ‘no,’” Marcus explained about the moment. Upon noticing the headlines over Michael’s statement, Marcus thought it was “hilarious.”

However, Larsa didn’t appreciate Michael’s comment, and she told Marcus during the episode, “There’s nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed.”

“If there were any true red flags or cause for pause, I would have heard about it by now, and I haven’t,” Marcus tried reassuring Larsa. After an off-camera producer asked the duo if they had spoken with Michael following the incident, Marcus noted that the basketball MVP “hasn’t met” any of his girlfriends.

“I think, since we’ve been a couple, my dad has definitely been vocal and adamant about making sure that I’m happy,” Marcus explained. “But my dad hasn’t met any of the women that I’ve dated. … I feel like my dad is going to be OK with whoever it is I end up with. My mom is the one that I want to make sure likes the person I’m dating, and she f**king loves Larsa.”

Nevertheless, Michael texted and called his son and Larsa to make sure that they “didn’t take anything the wrong way” before his statement made headlines.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced claiming that Marcus and Larsa had broken up after dating for one year. A source also affirmed the news in a statement to Hollywood Life: “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship,” the insider said. “This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

However, it turned out that they just needed some time apart, Larsa explained during her Tuesday, February 20, appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“We didn’t break up,” the Bravolebrity clarified. “We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future.”