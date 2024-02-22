 MGK Raps About Megan Fox’s Miscarriage in ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ – Hollywood Life

Machine Gun Kelly Raps About Megan Fox’s Miscarriage in New Song ‘Don’t Let Me Go’

In one verse of his new song, MGK raps about the moment when he and Megan ‘lost the baby.’ 

February 22, 2024 11:29AM EST
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Image Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly returned to the rap genre for his latest song, “Don’t Let Me Go.” Throughout the track, MGK, 33, opens up about his fiancée Megan Fox’s heartbreaking miscarriage. 

“How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby,” he raps in one verse. “I don’t got no one to turn to ’cause everyone’s dead in my life that was tryin’ to raise me.” 

MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — also got candid about having a “breakdown” and hinted at struggling with thoughts of suicide.  

“Lately my thoughts eating me alive / Laying in the bed thinking maybe that hate will finally go away if I’m not alive,” he raps in another verse. “I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line.” 

In the accompanying music video of “Don’t Let Me Go,” MGK is seen making the shape of a gun with his hand and pointing it at his head. 

Megan, 37, also recalled her 2021 miscarriage during a November 2023 interview on Good Morning America. At the time, she was promoting her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which includes poems that allude to losing her baby. 

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” the Jennifer’s Body star — who shares children Jourtney, Bodhi and Noah with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — pointed out. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

In a few of the 70+ poems in her book, Megan described the moment when she found out that she had suffered from a miscarriage. 

“But now I have to say ‘goodbye.’ I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she wrote in one poem. “I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?” 

In another portion from her poetry, the Till Death actress wrote, “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” 

Megan and MGK’s relationship — and engagement — has been on the rocks more than once. In February 2023, they sparked breakup rumors but appeared to have reconciled after they were spotted in public together. Neither of them has confirmed whether or not they ever split. The twin flames have been dating since 2021 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

