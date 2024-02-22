Kylie Jenner Slays White Crop Top & Sheer White Skirt in New TikTok Video

Kylie Jenner, 26, hit the beach in style during a recent trip with her sister, Kendall Jenner, 28. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to TikTok on February 21 and showed off her chic outfit. While on the getaway, Kylie paired a white cropped tank top with a sheer white skirt. The skirt appeared to serve as a beach cover-up and featured stunning embroidery on the front.

The 26-year-old posed in front of the mirror to show off the look and even appeared to rock a red bikini underneath. “24 hrs [sic],” Kylie captioned the post, seemingly referencing how short her trip was. Later, the mother-of-two headed down to the beach with her pals and put her thong bikini bottom on full display. Kylie was pictured taking shots, playing games, and enjoying her time in the sun. Not only was Kylie accompanied by her sister, but their friend, Hailey Bieber, 27, was also in attendance.

Soon after Kylie shared the video with her TikTok followers, many of them flooded the comments with reactions. “DAMN KYLIE YOU LOOK SO GOOD SHEEEESHHHHHHH [sic],” one admirer wrote, while another added, “we need more of this type of videos.” Hailey also jumped into the comments to reflect on their brief vacation. “Much needed [sun emoji],” the model penned. Other fans made sure to manifest that their upcoming summer would be like Kylie’s recent trip. “I want summer 2024 like this,” the third fan swooned.

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star sent fans into a frenzy with a sexy bikini selfie while she lounged by the pool. “home away from home,” she captioned the post on February 19. Kylie also shared a video of herself soaking up the sun via TikTok. She simply captioned the clip with a sun emoji and let the clip do the talking. For the poolside moment, the brunette bombshell looked chic in a black string bikini and tied her tresses up and back. “why you are so beautiful i want be like you kylie,” one fan wrote in the comments of the post.

Most recently, the fashionista took to Instagram to announce her most recent Khy drop. “KHY DROP 004 COMING SOON @khy,” she penned in the announcement‘s caption on February 22. Throughout the clip, Kylie sizzled in a skin-tight white ensemble that featured a sleeveless top and knee-length skirt. Elsewhere in the video, she rocked a nude crop top complete with matching skin-tight trousers. She first launched the clothing line in the fall of 2023 and continues to tease fans with new collections.