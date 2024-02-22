 Emma Stone Regrets Calling Taylor Swift An Asshole At Golden Globes – Hollywood Life

Emma Stone Admits She Regrets Calling Taylor Swift an ‘A**hole’ at Golden Globes: ‘What a Dope’

Emma Stone said she'll never make a joke about Taylor Swift again after her Golden Globe comments were 'pulled out of context.'

Emma Stone learned a lesson after making a joke about Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes. On January 7, the Poor Things actress, 35, jokingly called the “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, an “a**hole” when she was asked about Taylor cheering for her when she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. But in Emma’s recent interview with Variety, she said that not everyone realized she was merely poking fun at her good friend.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Emma said in the interview published February 21, “because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.” The Oscar winner then pointed to herself and said, “What a dope.”

Taylor and Emma were seated at the same table at the Golden Globes, and Taylor had a big reaction when Emma won for her performance in Poor Things. In the press room later that night, Emma was asked about Taylor’s reaction to her win. “What an a**hole,” Emma jokingly said, before sharing kind words about her bond with the pop star. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful,” Emma said — before she cracked another joke and added, “And yes, what an a**hole.”

Since they became friends in 2008, Emma and Taylor have supported each other in their respective careers. Emma went to multiple shows on Taylor’s Eras Tour last year. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Emma told Vanity Fair last June, calling Taylor a “wonderful friend.” In December, Taylor showed up to the Poor Things movie premiere in New York City to support Emma.

Because of the pair’s close relationship, many “Swifties” think Taylor’s song “When Emma Falls in Love” from Speak Now: Taylor’s Version is about the La La Land star. Emma has been asked about his numerous times, but she always remain coy in her answer. “You would have to ask her!” she told Entertainment Tonight in December, declining to reveal if she inspired the song.

Taylor also hasn’t confirmed if she had Emma in mind when she wrote “When Emma Falls in Love,” which is about admiring a friend who has fallen in and out of love.

