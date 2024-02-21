‘The Voice’ Season 25 Exclusive Promo: Dan + Shay Play Two Truths & a Lie With Their Fellow Coaches

View gallery

The Voice is shaking things up in season 25. For the first time in the show’s history, there will be a coaching duo. Country duo Dan + Shay have joined the hit NBC series as new coaches. In this exclusive season 25 promo, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have a fun game planned to help John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper get to know them better.

The game is Two Truths and a Lie. John and the other coaches are quickly able to decipher the lie in the first round. They point out that Dan and Shay are NOT cousins. They’re actually not even related at all.

In the second round, John knows the lie right away. He is adamant that Shay has 3 kids and not just 2. He’s right! During the last round, Reba shines. She is confident that Dan + Shay opened for Blake Shelton and that Dan started out in an emo band, but they were not in a quartet. Never doubt Reba!

The singing duo is thrilled about making Voice history and sitting in the show’s first double chair. “The fact that they made this for us is a huge honor. It’s pretty wild,” Shay told NBC Insider. ”It really is such a pleasure and reminds us how blessed we are to be in this position that we even have a shot at getting to do this show. It’s so much fun to be able to learn. We’re genuinely fans of every single one of these wonderful people, [and] just being able to be in this family.”

The Voice will return for season 25 on February 26. Reba is back for her second round as a coach. This will mark John’s 9th season as a coach. After taking a season off, Chance the Rapper returns to the red chair. Niall Horan stepped away from the red chair after back-to-back wins as a coach with Gina Miles and Huntley. The Voice season 25 will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.