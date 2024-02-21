 Prince Jackson Sends Brother Bigi Birthday Message & Shares Photo – Hollywood Life

Michael Jackson’s Sons Prince & Bigi Jackson Seen in Rare Photo Together Amid Bigi’s Birthday: ‘Killing It’

Prince sent birthday wishes to his younger brother, who turned 22, while sharing a group photo with him on social media.

February 21, 2024 9:59PM EST
Prince Jackson, 27, took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his younger brother Blanket “Bigi” Jackson‘s 22nd birthday on Wednesday by sharing a throwback group photo and a special birthday message. The oldest and youngest son of the late Michael Jackson could both be seen smiling and standing with many others in the snapshot, and in the caption, Prince, who wore a red hoodie and jeans, revealed Bigi, who wore a black button-down top and black pants, is making his dreams come true.

“Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD yo!” Prince wrote along with two smiling emojis. He was referring to Bigi’s filmmaking career and his recent award for best drama for his short film Rochelles at the Santa Monica Film Festival.

Prince also reposted adorable baby photos of Bigi that were posted by a fan account. He wore a white collared shirt-sleeved shirt under blue striped overalls in the photos, and in a couple of them, he also wore a Spider-Man party hat. Michael was also seen sitting next to him while wearing a red shirt.

Prince’s latest birthday posts for Bigi come a few weeks after the latter made headlines for posing for a rare photo with his cousins. It included Bigi, Randy Jackson Jr., 32, Donté JacksonRoyal Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson, 23, as well as Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatt. Omer is the one who shared the post and wrote the caption, “Lately,” alongside it.

Since Bigi lives a much more private life than Prince or their sister Paris Jackson, he rarely makes public appearances. The last public appearance he did make was back in August 2023, when he attended a showing of Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas. He was joined by Prince and the brothers stopped and chatted with fans of their legendary father at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

When they’re not hanging with friends or attending public appearances that honor Michael, Prince and Bigi enjoy private time with their family. In December 2022, they visited Lake Tahoe and went snowmobiling. Photos taken during the memorable moment appeared to show them having a great time as they took in the winter weather.

