Blanket Jackson, 21, & Brother Prince, 26, Seen In Rare Public Appearance On Late Dad Michael’s 65th Birthday

Blanket Jackson, 21, made a rare public appearance with his older brother Prince Jackson, 26, on Tuesday night, which would have been their late dad Michael Jackson‘s 65th birthday. The siblings stopped and chatted while posing for photos with fans at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, following a Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil showing. They flashed smiles and appeared relaxed as they mingled with the guests.

Blanket showed off shoulder-length dark hair as he wore a black button-down shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. Prince wore a gray T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers. He also rocked a black baseball cap with a multi-colored logo in the front.

As Blanket and Prince enjoyed the Las Vegas moment, their sister Paris Jackson, 25, has been busy touring with her band. She is set to perform at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, CO on Tuesday night, and took to her Instagram story to share that she spent her day off in Denver on Monday, at the “biggest [indoor rock] climbing gym in the country.”

Before Blanket, Prince, and Paris were busy on Michael’s special day, they made headlines back in the winter, when they went snowmobiling in Lake Tahoe, CA. They were bundled up for the cold weather and were photographed walking and riding the snowmobiles as they also wore helmets and snow goggles. Since the trio aren’t seen out and about very often, it was quite the memorable sighting.

Despite the snowmobile trip, Blanket continues to be the most private of Michael’s kids. Prince and Paris have been seen on numerous red carpets for various events. Back in Aug. 2022, they attended a charity gala together and sweetly held hands while smiling and posing for professional photos. The event was held at the famous Beverly Hilton Hotel and they were dressed in fashionable outfits, leaving a lasting impression.