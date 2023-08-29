Blanket Jackson, 21, & Brother Prince, 26, Seen In Rare Public Appearance On Late Dad Michael’s 65th Birthday

The brothers stepped out in Las Vegas after a 'Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil' showing and posed for photos with fans.

August 29, 2023 9:37PM EDT
Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes
(L-R) Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Aug 2022
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson arrive on the red carpet at The 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York, United States - 12 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Blanket Jackson, 21, made a rare public appearance with his older brother Prince Jackson, 26, on Tuesday night, which would have been their late dad Michael Jackson‘s 65th birthday. The siblings stopped and chatted while posing for photos with fans at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, following a Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil showing. They flashed smiles and appeared relaxed as they mingled with the guests.

Blanket showed off shoulder-length dark hair as he wore a black button-down shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. Prince wore a gray T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers. He also rocked a black baseball cap with a multi-colored logo in the front.

Prince Jackson, Blanket Jackson
Prince and Blanket at a previous event. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

As Blanket and Prince enjoyed the Las Vegas moment, their sister Paris Jackson, 25, has been busy touring with her band. She is set to perform at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, CO on Tuesday night, and took to her Instagram story to share that she spent her day off in Denver on Monday, at the “biggest [indoor rock] climbing gym in the country.”

Before Blanket, Prince, and Paris were busy on Michael’s special day, they made headlines back in the winter, when they went snowmobiling in Lake Tahoe, CA. They were bundled up for the cold weather and were photographed walking and riding the snowmobiles as they also wore helmets and snow goggles. Since the trio aren’t seen out and about very often, it was quite the memorable sighting.

Jackson Kids
Prince, Paris, and Blanket with their aunt during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Despite the snowmobile trip, Blanket continues to be the most private of Michael’s kids. Prince and Paris have been seen on numerous red carpets for various events. Back in Aug. 2022, they attended a charity gala together and sweetly held hands while smiling and posing for professional photos. The event was held at the famous Beverly Hilton Hotel and they were dressed in fashionable outfits, leaving a lasting impression.

