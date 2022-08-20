Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.

Paris opted for a gorgeous floral knee-length gown and maroon utility boots for the swanky event, showing off her massive tattoo collection with a sleeveless cut. She matched the shoes to a cognac colored handbag.

While Paris kept her look floral chic, her brother Prince opted for a more classic vibe in an all-black suit. The 25-year-old’s suit was complete with a statement lilac-colored tie and black dress shoes. Prince also chose to tie back his long locks in a slightly unkempt ponytail.

The charity outing comes just one day after Paris attended Paris Hilton‘s Paris Hilton x Tzuri event in Los Angeles. Both Paris Jackson and Hilton were looking super stylish at the event that was filled with other A-list celebs like Kathy Hilton, 63. At the jewelry party, Paris Jackson wore cream and green colored loose-fitted dress paired with platform boots, per photos published by The Daily Mail.

Paris and Prince Jackson are the two children their late dad Michael had with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 63. They also share a sibling conceived vi surroate, Prince Michael Jackson II, 20, who is often referred to as “Blanket” or “Bigi.” The three of the siblings are rarely seen out all together as Blanket keeps mostly out of the spotlight.

Like her father, Paris has stepped into the spotlight as she pursues a career in entertainment as a model, actress and, naturally, singer. Her most recent musical release is song “Low Key In Love”, which dropped in 2021 with band The Struts. Prince is notably more low key, running a not-for-profit called Heal, LA.