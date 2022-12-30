Michael Jackson’s 3 Kids Bundle Up To Go Snowmobiling On Lake Tahoe Trip: Photos

Paris Jackson, 24, Prince Jackson, 25, and Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, 20, are spending time in Lake Tahoe on a winter getaway this holiday season. The siblings went snowmobiling on Dec. 29, in photos that you can see here. The trio, whose father is Michael Jackson, looked all grown up on their winter outing, as they prepared to hop on the snowmobiles. Their faces could be seen clearly before they put on their helmets for the excursion.

Paris bundled up in a brown coat and beanie hat, while Prince wore a black jacket that he zipped up to his neck. Blanket looked comfortable in the colder weather, zipping his black jacket up only 3/4 of the way over his Star Wars t-shirt. It’s been more than 13 years since the kids lost their father, but they have clearly remained a close family unit.

Michael shared Paris and Prince with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, who he split from in 2000. The King of Pop got full custody of the children after the breakup. He then went on to have Blanket, who was born via surrogate. The identity of Blanket’s mother was never confirmed. After Michael’s death, his mother, Katherine Jackson, had custody of the three children. However, T.J. Jackson confirmed in 2019 that she eventually relinquished custody to him due to old age.

Earlier this week, Paris, Prince and Blanket were photographed hitting the ski slopes in Lake Tahoe. They rocked head-to-toe ski gear while taking part in the winter activity. While Prince and Paris have stayed in the public eye in recent years, Blanket has been much more private, so it’s rare to see him out with his siblings like this.

In February 2022, Blanket did join Prince and Paris for a public appearance at the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway. However, while Prince and Paris posed for official red carpet photos, Blanket was only caught by photographers inside the theater.