Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson Seen in Rare Group Photo With Cousins

Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, 21, recently posed for a rare photo with his cousins during an outing. The youngest child of the late Michael Jackson could be seen standing alongside Randy Jackson Jr., 32, Donté Jackson, Royal Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson, 23, as well as Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti, in an Instagram post shared by Omer. “Lately,” the caption read along with a palm tree emoji.

In the snapshot, Blanket wore a black short-sleeved button-down top and black pants. His dark hair was shoulder-length and he had his hands crossed in front of him as he gave a serious look to the camera. His cousins were also dressed in casual outfits, including dark and patterned choices.

It’s unclear where the group took the photo, but it’s the first time the public has seen shared photos of Blanket since he attended a Cirque du Soleil performance that honored his father in Las Vegas, NV in August 2023. His brother, Prince Jackson, 26, also attended the event, which also took place when Michael would have turned 65. His sister, Paris Jackson, 25, was busy touring with her band at the time.

Although Blanket has been private and fairly quiet when it comes to speaking to the public, he opened up about honoring his dad’s legacy to Entertainment Tonight in a 2021 interview. “It’s just kind, of what each of us want to do and makes things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives,” he said at the time.

In addition to his rare public outings, Blanket has been seen on casual outings with his family and friends over the years. Back in December 2022, he and his siblings had fun snowmobiling on a Lake Tahoe trip. Photos from the outing showed all three of them bundled up in warm coats as they enjoyed the winter weather with others.

In May 2022, Blanket was also seen smiling while visiting a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Calabasas, CA. He reportedly checked out a book called Essential Horror Movies, hinting that he has a passion for the horror genre.