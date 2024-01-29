 Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son Blanket AKA Bigi Seen in Rare New Photo – Hollywood Life

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson Seen in Rare Group Photo With Cousins

The 21-year-old hasn't been in the spotlight as much as his two older siblings, Prince and Paris Jackson, over the years.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 29, 2024 3:58PM EST
View gallery
Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes
(L-R) Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Aug 2022
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson arrive on the red carpet at The 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York, United States - 12 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, 21, recently posed for a rare photo with his cousins during an outing. The youngest child of the late Michael Jackson could be seen standing alongside Randy Jackson Jr., 32, Donté JacksonRoyal Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson, 23, as well as Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti, in an Instagram post shared by Omer. “Lately,” the caption read along with a palm tree emoji.

In the snapshot, Blanket wore a black short-sleeved button-down top and black pants. His dark hair was shoulder-length and he had his hands crossed in front of him as he gave a serious look to the camera. His cousins were also dressed in casual outfits, including dark and patterned choices.

It’s unclear where the group took the photo, but it’s the first time the public has seen shared photos of Blanket since he attended a Cirque du Soleil performance that honored his father in Las Vegas, NV in August 2023. His brother, Prince Jackson, 26, also attended the event, which also took place when Michael would have turned 65. His sister, Paris Jackson, 25, was busy touring with her band at the time.

Although Blanket has been private and fairly quiet when it comes to speaking to the public, he opened up about honoring his dad’s legacy to Entertainment Tonight in a 2021 interview. “It’s just kind, of what each of us want to do and makes things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives,” he said at the time.

Blanket Jackson
Blanket when he was younger. (Shutterstock)

In addition to his rare public outings, Blanket has been seen on casual outings with his family and friends over the years. Back in December 2022, he and his siblings had fun snowmobiling on a Lake Tahoe trip. Photos from the outing showed all three of them bundled up in warm coats as they enjoyed the winter weather with others.

In May 2022, Blanket was also seen smiling while visiting a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Calabasas, CA. He reportedly checked out a book called Essential Horror Movies, hinting that he has a passion for the horror genre.

ad