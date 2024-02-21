Andie MacDowell, 65, and Lookalike Daughter Margaret Qualley, 29, Twin in Sweet Premiere Party Photos

Andie MacDowell looked as stunning as ever as she snuggled up for photos with her daughter Margaret Qualley at a New York premiere party for Drive-Away Dolls on Tuesday, February 20. In photos, the Groundhog Day actress, 65, stunned in a black mock turtleneck dress as she sat on a couch with her daughter on her lap. Andie showed off her ageless smile and held a beverage up, her gorgeous silver curls pulled back into a ponytail.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star, 29, rocked a black lace floor length gown, and pulled her hair into a ponytail with a black bow. She matched her mom’s megawatt smile for the photo, and accessorized with black nail polish and her wedding ring from hubby Jack Antonoff. Margaret co-stars in the new film, which is set to drop February 23, with Beanie Feldstein, Matt Damon, and Pedro Pascal, among others.

Margaret and her mom are obviously close — they even worked opposite each other in the 2021 Netflix series Maid. It’s an opportunity the Four Weddings and a Funeral star didn’t take for granted. “That’s a really special thing to happen to a parent, to have a child trust them and to want them to play opposite them,” she once said of working with her youngest daughter.

During the 2021 interview with NPR‘s Terry Gross, Andie also addressed her iconic hair going gray. “My hair started going silver during COVID, and my daughters were staying next door to me … so they saw me all the time and they would say to me, ‘You look badass and you’ve got to keep this,'” she explained. “I fell in love with it and I decided to keep it. And I have to say, I’ve never felt more beautiful. I’m not saying that everybody has to go do this … but it suits me, and I think it’s been embraced by so many people, and I like that. I like that people are comfortable with me getting older. I think that’s an important message for all of us that we get older and we are beautiful.”