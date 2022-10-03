Silver-Haired Andie MacDowell, 64, Rocks The Runway After Starring In Hit Series ‘Maid’: Photo

Andie MacDowell, 64, looked more confident than ever during Paris Fashion Week. All eyes were on the silver-haired stunner as she graced the runway of the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth event on Sunday, Oct. 3. There, the actress had people falling in love with her bouncy, salt and pepper curls.

Andie — who recently received rave reviews for starring in the show Maid with daughter Margaret Qualley –embodied pure joy as she danced down the catwalk in a striped and sequined gown with a high-low hem and a one-shouldered design. Turning the fun up another degree, the skirt was lined in fluffy, maribou feathers.

It was her full, grey curls that really made the look her own, however. The Groundhog’s Day star threw her head back and laughed as she raked her hands through her locks. Clearly, she was loving the look.

Andie admitted to being so much “happier” since going grey mid-2020 pandemic. “During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it,” she revealed to People in June, 2022. “I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it.”

Though the Four Weddings and a Funeral actress loves rocking her natural tresses, she was initially worried about what other people — especially those at work — would think. “I was so cautious because I didn’t want anybody to be upset and I was trying to figure out how I could wear wigs to please people,” she told Vogue in 2021.

“But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I’ve never felt more powerful,” she went on. “I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me.”