Rachel Leviss Admits She Was ‘Angered’ by Tom Sandoval Romanticizing Their Relationship as ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Affair

Rachel Leviss, 29, opened up about being angry over some of Tom Sandoval‘s comments about their former relationship, in a new episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. The Vanderpump Rules star’s ex-boyfriend recently appeared on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s Two Ts in a Pod podcast and claimed he and Rachel were on the phone after their affair, which became known as “Scandoval,” went public, and were “literally debating on f—ing killing ourselves.”

“That one I really went into deep processing with my therapist because it was like, ‘Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information that was like privy to only your ears,’” Rachel said about the comment, on her podcast. “Like this is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you, and you’re telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts.”

“But the way that he said it too, he made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some Romeo and Juliet love story,” she continued. “Uhh! That really angered me.”

Rachel also added that she felt it was “not OK to be discussing that personal emotional turmoil, state of mind with the rest of the world and now it’s a topic of conversation. That really crossed a boundary.”

Rachel’s latest comments about Tom come after they both made headlines for having an affair during Tom’s relationship with Ariana Madix. The affair went public in early 2023 and Tom and Ariana’s romance ended but he and Rachel still kept seeing each other for short period of time. They ultimately went their separate ways after filming the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion and Rachel checked into a mental health facility for treatment in April 2023.

When recently asked if she felt she had abandoned her ex when checking to the facility, Rachel admitted she did a bit but felt it was necessary. “A little bit. Yeah. I do. But you know, I’ve been advised that that would be the best way for me to end it, because if I tried to explain the reasons why I’m breaking up with him, he would figure out a way to get back into my good graces,” she said.