Ciara Stuns in One-Piece Swimsuit 2 Months After Giving Birth to Baby #4

Two months after welcoming her fourth child, “How We Roll” hitmaker Ciara donned a plunging brick red one-piece swimsuit and hit a tropical locale for some well-deserved downtime. In an Instagram video you can view below, the 38-year-old singer let her mega-long hair fall all the way down to her feet as she walked toward an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Her short-sleeved, button up swimsuit was left open at the front and accentuated her stunning physique as she stepped into the water while holding a beverage in a wine glass. Other snapshots showed several angles of the classic swimsuit. In the background, Tyla‘s mellow “Truth or Dare” accompanied the images. “Embrace every stage of life,” she captioned the short video on February 19.

Ciara boasts 35.3 million followers on the platform, and many rushed to the comments thread to gush over her post-baby video. “CiCi be careful U looking too good, he gon get U AGAIN!!!!!!!” joked a fan alongside a row of crying emojis. A second gushed, “Normalize the true beauty of a post baby body! We thank you sis,” while a third remarked, “You look so dayummmm goooddddddd.”

Ciara previously showed off her stunning post-baby physique in a plunging leather trench-coat style dress on January 22nd, blowing fans away with a glamorous video clip. The songstress and her husband Russell Wilson announced the birth of their third child on December 11. “Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz [sic]. We Love You so much!” Ciara captioned the post, alongside of pic of the new arrival. Ciara also shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son, Win, 3, with Russell, and her first child Future Jr., 9, with ex Future.

In a 2019 interview, the stunning songstress explained how just getting to the gym helps motivate her. “I think the thing about working out is the fact that you’re already there is dope,” she told W magazine at the time. “You already look fly and look good by being in the gym. When you’re in tune with your body, you’ll be able to feel what truly is best for you.”