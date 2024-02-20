Christie Brinkley Rocks a White Sports Bra in New Photos as She Celebrates Turning 70

Christie Brinkley looked incredible in her latest set of photos. The model took to Instagram to celebrate her 70th birthday by posing for several mirror selfies while wearing a white sports bra underneath an opened black cardigan, black leggings, and black sneakers. She had her long hair down and accessorized with bracelets and what appeared to be a watch on her wrist.

Christie attached a lengthy caption to the post and it included a poem that gushed over how happy she is with the person she is today. “Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back back at me,” the caption began. “I’m no longer critical and demanding now I’m grateful and understanding, I’ve put this body thru it, I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed in my heart and soul I’m home.”

“It’s taken 70 years to get here,” she continued. “in tears and joy I’ve found my happy , so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy! Happy Birthday Indeed!” The timeless beauty ended the caption with, “#celebratingseventy #sensational70 #thebig70 #70 #andtheniwenttothegym #moveitorrust ❤️.”

Before she shared her latest post, Christie wowed in a red swimsuit in another joyous birthday-themed post. She was enjoying time in the water and on a boat with friends, in the snapshots, and she revealed she felt blessed, in the caption. “Jumping into 70 with a boatload of fun and counting my blessings everyday! 12 of them are in the last photo! #friends #sensational70 #livelyupyourself,” she wrote.

Christie isn’t the only gorgeous one in her family. The Blonde looker is the mom of her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who is also a gorgeous gal. The proud parent shared New Year’s Eve photos with her mini me at the beginning of last month, and they were dressed to impress as they happily smiled and posed together. She also included photos with her other good looking kids, including son Jack Brinkley Cook, 28, and daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 38.