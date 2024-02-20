Blake Lively Stuns in Mirror Selfies Before Leaving Her Kids For ‘First Time Ever’ to Attend Super Bowl With Taylor Swift

Blake Lively admitted she left her four children for the “first time ever” in a hilarious February 20th post featuring pre–Super Bowl selfies! In the first two Instagram pics, Blake dripped in heavy jewelry and wore a red Adidas track suit with a white crop top. She was pictured in a hotel room as she headed out for Super Bowl LVIII to watch BFF Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. She wore her blonde hair in thick, wavy curls, showing off a couple of different angles of the athletic look.

In the third pic, the Age of Adaline beauty snapped a gorgeous selfie from the private suite she shared with Taylor, Ice Spice, and Jason Kelce, among others, giving fans a closer view of her heavy bangles and layered chain necklaces — including a Deadpool and Wolverine-themed bracelet to honor her hubby. In yet another pic, she held a towel up as she sat at a makeup and hair table as she seemingly met with stylists. A final pic showed Blake’s red stiletto and pant leg as she perched her foot on a ledge covered with drinks to enjoy the game.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” Blake hilariously captioned the pics. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton (sic) in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

Ryan Reynolds‘ wife has 44.5 million followers on the platform, and they loved the BTS pics of Blake’s mommy’s night out. “Every mom should have the opportunity to do that with their best friends,” wrote a follower alongside a red heart emoji, while another remarked, “And you made us all jealous of dat hair.”

Blake and Taylor were photographed hugging and laughing at the Super Bowl, but it wasn’t the first time Blake has supported her pal at a Chiefs game — she was previously spotted in the stands with the hitmaker last autumn.