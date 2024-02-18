Halle Bailey Shares ‘Before vs. After’ Pregnancy Photos With Son Halo

Halle Bailey, 23, took to Twitter to share before and after pregnancy photos just a couple of months after giving birth to her son, Halo. In the eye-catching snapshots, which she took herself in a mirror, she wore hot pink outfits, including a long-sleeved fitted buttoned top and matching bottoms, and had her hair braided. In the first photo, she showed off her bare baby bump underneath her opened shirt, and in the second, she had Halo placed on her chest but covered his face with a heart and arrow emoji.

“before vs after,” she captioned the post. Once it went public, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment with compliments. “such a beautiful mommy son duo,” one fan wrote, while another called her “effortlessly beautiful.” A third wrote, “so cute,” while many more left heart emojis to signify their love of the photos.

Before Halle shared her latest set of before and after photos, she announced the arrival of Halo, whom she shares with boyfriend DDG, in January. She shared a close-up photo of her hand holding his and he had a gold bracelet around his wrist that had his name engraved in it. “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Halle also made headlines for wowing in a black dress and matching heels, in a set of Instagram photos. She also had her hair braided and rocked dark red lipstick with the look. “Tell me you don’t ever wanna lose me,” she wrote alongside the epic post-pregnancy snapshot.

Halle turned heads earlier this month as well when she made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth. She attended the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles, CA in a strapless white dress and confidently posed on the carpet of the event. She also accessorized with a sparkly necklace and small hoop earrings.