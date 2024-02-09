Halle Bailey Stuns in Little Black Dress 1 Month After Announcing the Birth of Her Son: Photos

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, 23, looked drop dead gorgeous in a little black dress after the birth of her baby boy late in 2023. In photos you can see on Instagram, the mom of one rocked a shiny off the shoulder mini dress that showed off her long legs. She accessorized with platform heels, a sparkling bracelet, and a pair of earrings as she stared down the camera. Halle wore a dramatic, glamorous makeup look with deep red lipstick, and pulled her hair back for the pair of stunning pics on Friday, February 9.

“Tell me you don’t ever wanna lose me,” she captioned the pic [SEE HERE], alongside black heart, sparkling star, and heart-face emojis. The actress and singer has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, and many couldn’t contain themselves in the comments thread. “Halleeeee, You look gorgeeee!” wrote a fan, while another remarked on her beauty, “She’s like old school pretty, like young Janet Jackson, Ashanti pretty.”

Others referenced her summer Disney film role. “Baby, Ariel got those legs and is back outside!” quipped a follower, with another gushing, “Love your beautiful smile. Outfit looks great.”

Halle announced the arrival of little Halo with her boyfriend DDG in a January 6 Instagram post. The photo showed her hand holding a tiny baby hand with a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

Halle and her sister Chloe Bailey have been teasing new music together for the new year. “I would definitely just say you’ll see new music and new projects, and more seeing us together,” Halle hinted during an interview earlier this week with PEOPLE. “It’s more blessings, and we’re just really grateful and excited to be continuing,” she added.