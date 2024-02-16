Tom Holland Sweetly Supports Zendaya at ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere Party in London

Tom Holland sweetly supported his girlfriend Zendaya at an afterparty for the premiere of her new movie Dune: Part 2 on Thursday, February 15. He was seen arriving at the premiere party at The Old Sessions House following the London Premiere. Tom went for a simple all-black look for the event. He rocked a vest, slacks, and dress shoes. He was spotted getting out of his car and also smiling for a photo at the premiere party.

While Tom, 27, didn’t walk the red carpet with Zendaya, 27, it’s clear he was still looking to support his girlfriend. Even though he kept his outfit simple for the event, the Euphoria star had two different beautiful outfits for the premiere. One of her outfits was a simple black dress, but the other look leaned into the science-fiction inspiration from the movie. She rocked silver body armor with a few segments that were see-through as she walked the red carpet.

Tom and Zendaya are notoriously private about their romance, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are occasionally seen supporting one another’s projects. While they mostly keep their relationship to themselves, they do occasionally give one another nods on social media. Back in January, Tom showed love when his girlfriend debuted new bangs while attending Paris Fashion Week. He reposted a video on his Story showing her new look, and he wrote, “This was made for me.”

While they may not publicly speak about their romance very often, Tom did gush about one of his favorite qualities that his girlfriend has in a December 2023 SAG-AFTRA Q&A. “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love because you need that,” he said. Tom had previously announced that he was “happy and in love” in a Buzzfeed interview. The pair have also occasionally shared photos of one another on their social media, especially for special occasions, such as birthdays.