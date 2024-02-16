Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Plunging Navy Pantsuit at Special Screening of ‘This Is Me… Now’

The This Is Me… Now film press tour has been going all week long, and Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops when it came to fashion. As the style icon that she is, the multi hyphenate, 54, selected several unique pieces while promoting her project. Among the most outstanding outfits was the navy blue plunging V-neck jumpsuit that she wore to a special screening in New York City on Thursday, February 15.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker stepped out in the Bronx that evening in the satin deep V-neck outfit, which she paired with a matching cape. Jennifer also chose a black baseball cap and black leather gloves to complete the look while keeping her hair down in its natural flair.

Jennifer has been hard at work in promoting her self-financed project. The musical movie — which she previously described as a “meta” retelling of her life — was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 16. Her album of the same title was also released that day. A documentary that focuses on the making of the film and music will premiere on February 27 on Prime Video.

The Shotgun Wedding actress has been outspoken about the creation of This Is Me… Now. Inspired by her decades-long love story with husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer dives into their 2004 breakup, 2021 reunion and eventual marriage. During the Los Angeles screening of the movie earlier this week, Jennifer teared up while thanking Ben, 51, on stage.

“And then there is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life,” Jennifer gushed. “He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago, and I know he hates that I’m doing this right now. He’s just like, ‘Please shut up.’ No! And I say no. I say, I love you, and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself. And helping me to grow every single day.”

She also nodded to her and Ben’s children, whom they share with their respective past partners. Ben shares his children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whereas J.Lo shares her kids, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Thank you for the family that we’ve created and our children, and everything that you do for me,” she said while fighting back tears. “You will never know what it is to be able to share this lifetime and have you be my love. Thank you.”