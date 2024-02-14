Molly Ringwald Gives ‘80s Throwback Vibes in Purple Dress as She Walks the Runway at NYFW

Molly Ringwald was pretty in purple on the runway during New York Fashion Week on February 13. The 55-year-old actress gave major 80s vibes as she walked in the Batsheva show in a purple mid-length dress with a high neckline and a matching belt. The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star completed her look with a pair of white heels, red nails, and light pink lipstick. Molly let her signature red hair down as she proudly walked the runway.

Molly wore a second outfit for the Batsheva show that was much darker and dramatic. She rocked a black hooded velvet dress with matching hand warmers and heels. Molly walked the show in a cast of models over the age of 40. River’s Edge actress Ione Skye and former Harper’s Bazaar fashion editor Marilyn Kirschner also participated in the show, which took place at the Starrett-Lehigh Building.

“It was my first [runway] walk in a while,” Molly told Women’s Wear Daily backstage at the show. “It felt really great, I really loved both of my looks and I’m so happy to be included in this incredible group of women. I find it really inspiring. The first look I was thinking of Jackie Kennedy wearing the widow’s weeds. The second is kind of Victorian meets the ’80s.”

Designer Batsheva Hay told WWD that she loved having a cast of women over 40 take over the fashion show. “I found everyone was excited to feel seen and included and participate in getting dressed up,” she said. “A lot women are left out of fashion so to be invited in was a thrill. And I think the clothes really reflected that. They are kind of covered but playful–how I am. I’m not trying to be young or cool, it’s just all the shapes with the fun flourishes that feel exciting to me.”

Molly has been killing the fashion game lately, so it’s not surprising she was asked to be in a NYFW show. Last month, the mom-of-three wore a custom black Rodarte dress to the red carpet premiere of Feud season 2 in NYC. Molly, who plays Joanne Carson in the FX series, brought her daughter Mathilda, 20, and her husband Panio Gianopoulos, 48, to the event.