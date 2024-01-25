Molly Ringwald’s Kids: Everything to Know About the ’80s Icon’s 3 Children

Molly Ringwald, 55, is a household name for TV and movie lovers! The 1980s icon is widely known for her roles in The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and many more. Later, in 2008, the now 55-year-old starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager alongside Shailene Woodley. Molly has an impressive career and her official IMDb boasts one Golden Globe win for her work in Tempest.

Aside from her work in Hollywood, Molly is also a devoted mother to her three children. The Diff’rent Strokes alum welcomed her kiddos with her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, 48, who she has been married to since 2007. Prior to her marriage to Panio, Molly was married to French writer Valery Lameignère from 1999 to 2002. Most recently, the starlet dazzled on the red carpet alongside one of her daughters and her hubby on January 23, 2024. Amid the recent appearance, below is everything to know about Molly and Panio’s family.

Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos

Before Molly and Panio were married, they became parents to their eldest daughter, Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos, on October 22, 2003. The 20-year-old lives a life primarily out of the spotlight, however, in recent months Mathilda has been attending red carpet events alongside her mother. In October 2023, the brunette beauty stunned in a sequin dress while at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala. Molly and her mini-me rocked similar sequin ensembles and made the event a family night out.

The proud mom took to Instagram for Mathilda’s most recent birthday in 2023 and shared throwback photos of her to celebrate. “Happy birthday Mathilda!!” Molly captioned the series of snapshots, along with red heart emojis. Earlier that same year, Mathilda shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby with Molly. “I love you too! Even when you’re poking my eye out!” Molly joked in the caption.

Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos

Nearly six years after Mathilda’s birth, Molly announced that she was pregnant with fraternal twins. By July 2009, the mother-of-one quickly became a mother-of-three with the birth of her daughter and son. Molly’s second daughter, Adele Georgiana, 14, was notably born three minutes ahead of her brother. The Fresh Horses actress took to Instagram in the summer of 2023 to celebrate her kiddos’ 14th birthday with an adorable tribute post. “14! Happy Birthday Roman&Adele [sic]!” she penned in the caption.

Molly opened up to PEOPLE in 2009 about her fears about finding love again following her first divorce. “I was definitely wondering if I was able to find love again,” she said at the time. “I was nervous. There was a lot of trepidation.” Molly also noted that she was “so lucky” to be able to get pregnant in her 40s. “After Mathilda was born, I had some things fixed,” she said of her surgery to remove fibroids. “That made it easier to get pregnant again. There were some other issues, too. But I was so, so lucky to be 41 and to be so healthy during this pregnancy.”

Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos

Along with Adele, Molly welcomed her son, Roman Stylianos, in July 2009. Roman is Molly and Panio’s only son and completed their adorable family. The teen’s mom took to Instagram in February 2023 to share an adorable photo of all of her kids wearing the same sweater throughout various years. “These are all my kids in the same sweater and sock monkey years apart. #tbt #stuffmomsdo,” she penned in the caption of the post. Later, in December 2023, Panio shared a rare photo of his son via Instagram. “Ski day,” he penned in the caption.