Molly Ringwald Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Mathilda, 20, at ‘Feud’ Season 2 Premiere

Molly Ringwald was supported by her family as she attended the premiere of the second season of Feud in New York City on Tuesday, January 23. The iconic actress, 55, was joined by her daughter Mathilda, 20, and her husband Panio Gianopoulos, 48, for the event. Molly, Mathilda, and Panio were all dressed to the nines for the fabulous red carpet-event.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star rocked a custom Rodarte dress. It was a classic black gown with a white crinoline near the bottom, giving the bottom of her dress a little poof. She also had a matching white shawl along with the look. The black-and-white look made the actress’s classic red hair really pop, even as it’s a darker shade. Mathilda went for a similar, long black dress with sheer sleeves, which matched her jet-black hair. Panio went for a classic black and white suit.

Molly shared a few more photos from the evening on her Instagram Story, including a cute photo of herself and her daughter smiling before the event. She also shared some of the inspiration for the dress in an Instagram post. “Swan for the night. Thank you to my incredible team!” she wrote, while sharing the details of her whole look.

Molly is one of the stars of Feud. This season focuses on the real-life story of writer Truman Capote ruining his friendships with members of the New York social scene due to a piece of his writing. The actress plays Joanne Carson in the series.

Mathilda is the oldest of Molly’s three children, whom she shares with her husband. The Breakfast Club star and her husband also have a set of fraternal twins Adele and Roman, both 14, who were born in 2009. In recent years, Molly’s eldest daughter has joined her mother at quite a few red-carpet events. Back in October, the two women attended the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala, where they each rocked matching sequin dresses.