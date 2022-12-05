More About molly ringwald ‘Breakfast Club’ Stars Molly Ringwald & Ally Sheedy Share Big Hug In Reunion Photo

The Breakfast Club never dies! In an emotional new pic, former costars and 80s icons Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy embraced in a big hug via Molly’s official Instagram account. The casual snap showed the Pretty in Pink icon, 54, wearing a red coat and carrying a classic black purse with chain strap as she hugged the Short Circuit actress, 60. She wore her famous red locks in a laid back updo. Ally rocked a pair of classic black glasses and a beige jacket, her gorgeous brunette curls falling around her face. “Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally,” Molly captioned the pic alongside a smiley emoji surrounded by miniature hearts. She tagged Cafe Luxembourg in Manhattan as the location.

Many of Molly’s 1.5 million followers were beside themselves with the impromptu 80s reunion, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos, 60. “Squeal!!!!!!!” she commented. “My Gen X heart just skipped a beat! This is just so good to see!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “So Ally and Claire remained friends on Monday?” “My breakfast club loving heart is bursting! Claire and Alison reunited!” gushed a third.

Still others broached the topic perpetually on the tip of the entire generations’ tongue. “We need a Breakfast club sequel!!!” suggestion a follower. And many simply called the photo “everything” to fans of the memorable high school film co-starring Emilio Estevez, 60, Judd Nelson, 63, and Anthony Michael Hall, 54.

The mini reunion isn’t the only indication that the movie rivals have remained friends off-camera for years. Back in 2018, Molly reached out to Ally via Twitter to comfort her as Ally’s trans son struggled to feel safe under former President Donald Trump. “My beloved son is now scrambling to legally change his name for – as he puts it – ‘safety’ and ‘jobs’ reasons,” Ally wrote via Twitter. “ASAP. We are all on collision with darkness. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #WontBeErased.” Molly responded, “It’s horrendous. Truly shocking. Sending love to you and Beck.” She completed the supportive message with a heart emoji with Ally writing back, “Thank you my friend.”