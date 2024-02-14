Julia Roberts Kisses Her ‘Forever Valentine’ in Rare New Photo With Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts shared a sweet, rare PDA photo with husband of 21 years Danny Moder for Valentine’s Day! In the February 14 Instagram post, the 56-year-old Pretty Woman star leaned in for a kiss, her wavy brunette hair tumbling over her shoulders in the romantic moment. Her white gold wedding band was visible in the shot, and she glowed as she kissed the father of her three children. Danny, 54, rocked a blue and yellow beanie cap, blue and yellow plaid shirt, and blue puffer vest as he braved the cold for the kiss. The photo appeared to have been taken at an outdoor event, though Julia didn’t offer details on when or where the snap was taken. “My Forever Valentine ♥️ ⚡️ysb ⚡️” she captioned the pic on Wednesday.

Julia is clearly in love with her man. When asked what about the “answer to eternal youth” in a recent interview, she cited Danny. “Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this – and I say it usually as kind of a joke – but I do believe in the love of a good man,” she told Vogue for a January 2024 interview. “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are.”

Danny, a cameraman, and Julia met in 2001 on the set of The Mexican, and married in July of 2002. They have since welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 19, and son Henry, 16. And though she’s typically very private about their union of over two decades, when the topic does arise, she’s always effusive about her leading man.

“I think that first kind of real… ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny,” the Ticket to Paradise star once said, per Closer. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view more than anybody…. We just really, really like each other, and we just enjoy each other’s company.”