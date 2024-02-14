Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Reunites With ‘Conversations With Friends’ Co-star Alison Oliver on Rare Night Out

Joe Alwyn had a rare evening out on the town when he attended the BSBP’s pre-BAFTAs dinner at Dunhill Bourdon House in London on Tuesday, February 13. While the actor, 32, was out, he also got to spend some time with his Conversations With Friends co-star Alison Oliver, 26. The two stars posed for a photo at the party together for a nice reunion.

Joe, who notably dated Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023, was rocking a black tuxedo, but as the night had wound down, he had undone his bowtie, and it was resting around his neck. Alison sported a navy blue blazer and a pair of leather pants. She had also donned a blue scarf with yellow flowers on it, but by the time they posed together, she had ditched the accesory.

Joe and Alison were two of the main cast members in the 2022 miniseries, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s 2017 novel. The show also starred Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke.

Joe and Taylor split up back in April 2023. Shortly after the breakup, a source close to the situation revealed that they simply weren’t a perfect match for one another after hitting a few hard spots throughout their romance. “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” they told People at the time. “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.”

Since the split, Joe has mostly kept out of the spotlight, occasionally making appearances for red-carpet events and various functions. Taylor has been very publicly supporting her new boyfriend Travis Kelce since the pair went public with their romance in late 2023. Most recently, the “Anti-Hero” singer was seen cheering him on as he won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.