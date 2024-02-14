Elle Fanning Posts Adorable Photo of Boyfriend Gus Wenner: ‘My Funny Valentine’

Love is in the air and Elle Fanning, 25, knows it! The Great alum took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and gushed over her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, 33, in a rare new post. In the sweet snapshot, Gus posed on a boat while he enjoyed a day out at sea with his leading lady. For the snapshot, the Rolling Stone CEO rocked a classic gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Vans sneakers. Gus tied the look together with oversized black sunglasses and a brown belt.

Elle took to the caption of the post to express her adoration for the 33-year-old and sent her followers into a frenzy. “My funny Valentine,” she captioned the post, along with a heart and crossbow emoji. Gus then took to the comments of the loved-up post to send Elle his love. Although he didn’t leave a lengthy note, he penned three purple heart emojis. Although it’s not publicly known when the 25-year-old and Gus began dating, they did a hard launch of their romance at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

Soon after Elle shared the post of Gus, many of her 6 million followers took to the comments to react. “Ugh I love,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Lucky you! Lucky him! Xxxxx.” Meanwhile, a couple of her fans couldn’t help but note how much Gus looked like the late Patrick Swayze. “I thought this was Patrick Swayze at first,” one penned, while another chimed in with, “Patrick Swayze vibes.”

As mentioned above, Elle and Gus launched their relationship to the public last month. The sweethearts attended the Golden Globe Awards together and posed on the red carpet. While at the award show, Elle dazzled in a strapless cream-colored gown and matching pumps. Meanwhile, the executive opted for the classic black tuxedo look. He later took to Instagram on January 10 to share a series of photos from the evening with Elle. “Sunday night at the golden globes,” Gus penned in the caption.

Elle’s new post with Gus comes less than one year after her split from actor Max Minghella, 38. She confirmed the breakup during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in April 2023. “I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight,” she told the mag. “Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.” The Handmaid’s Tale star and Elle dated for five years before they called it quits. During their romance, they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala and later attended the Babylon premiere in 2022.