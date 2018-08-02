Elle Fanning, 20, & ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Hunk Max Minghella, 32, Hold Hands & Kiss On Date — New Couple?

Blessed be the dating! It looks like we’ve got a hot new couple as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Max Minghella was photographed putting on the PDA with actress Elle Fanning in London. We’ve got the pics.

Well this is unexpected! 20-year-old Elle Fanning appears to have found herself a new guy and it’s none other than 32-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella. She was photographed in London with her arms around the hunky actor while they were walking through the streets in a jovial mood. Max kept looking down at his phone with a smile on his face while Elle was grinning and putting on the PDA towards the handsome British actor. At one point she was even photographed leaning over to plant a kiss on his cheek. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF ELLE AND MAX.

This isn’t the first time Max and Elle have been spotted together. They were photographed in the back seat of a car leaving a 2017 New Year’s Eve party at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel. The blonde beauty has been in London all summer shooting Maleficent 2 alongside Angelina Jolie. That makes for a perfect dating situation with London native Max. Both were dressed super casually for their date night, with Elle in a black coat and comfy slipper-looking sandals, but accessorized in style with a turquoise Louis Vuitton purse. Max was wearing grey sweat pants, sneakers and a navy jacket.

Elle’s had quite the summer as she managed to make Angie Instagram official. The notoriously social media shy superstar did an amazing photobomb in costume with her Maleficent black horns and bright red lipstick behind the blonde beauty on their first day back at work on the Disney sequel. Both were dressed in white bathrobes while going through hair, makeup and costume fittings. Angelina looked so adorable, with a big smile on her face while making a “peace” sign with her fingers, after doing an initial pic hiding behind Elle with just her horns showing above the starlet’s head.