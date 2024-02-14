Beyonce Rocks Sequin Blazer Dress & Cowboy Hat as She Supports Nephew Julez at New York Fashion Week

Beyoncé is the cool aunt! The 42-year-old music icon was spotted in the crowd at a New York Fashion Week event supporting her nephew Julez as he made his runway debut. For the night out, Bey wore a stunning sequined gray blazer mini dress with a matching cowgirl hat and thigh-high boots, embracing her country music era.

The “Break My Soul” artist accessorized with a sparkling choker and carried a metallic handbag. She completed the look by wearing sunglasses as she walked out of the Luar fashion show in Brooklyn on Tuesday, February 13.

During the fashion show, Bey sat next to her mom, Tina Knowles, as they watched 19-year-old Julez strut down the catwalk. For Tina’s outfit, the 70-year-old chose a black blazer with brown leather gloves and gold bangles.

Tina also shared photos of Julez’s modeling moment to her Instagram. He was dressed in an all-leather black outfit with unique, long fur gloves.

“Julez my baby thanks to the talented Raul designer extraordinaire!! Yes to @Luar [sic],” Julez’s proud grandmother captioned her post.

Beyoncé recently announced that she will release her upcoming country-styled album, Renaissance: Act II, on March 29. The big reveal happened during her Super Bowl commercial last weekend, which ultimately broke the internet. One of her songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em,’ has even ignited rumors that she and Lady Gaga could have collaborated on a “Telephone” music video sequel to their 2010 hit. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed if the speculation is true.

The Texas native followed up on her Super Bowl commercial by posting an Instagram video, promoting her album. The clip featured the “16 Carriages” singer driving a taxi through her home state while a group of fans look up to see a billboard of her.

Bey’s next album is clearly a different theme from her original Renaissance album, which she released in 2022. During a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Halo” hitmaker described the “escape” that she wanted to create with her music.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,”Bey explained. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes, it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”